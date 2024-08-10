AEW signs new talent, AJ Styles update, and a title match announced for TNA Impact

Aug 10, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

AJ Styles was scheduled for SmackDown last night, but was pulled last minute, as management felt that it wasn’t the right week to bring him back just yet, reports PWInsider. Styles is planned to return to programming before WWE “Bash in Berlin” on Sat, August 31 in Germany.

– Title match announced for next week’s TNA Impact…..

– According to talent close to Tommy Billington, they say that he’s been signed by AEW.

