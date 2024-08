Possible Smackdown spoiler, poster for WWE “Bash in Berlin”

– Wrestlevotes hinting at some big Roman Reigns plot development tonight:

– The official poster for WWE “Bash in Berlin”

OFFICIAL poster for WWE Bash in Berlin pic.twitter.com/vSiftAl5nS — Chris The Wrestling Informer (@Thewrestlingin1) August 9, 2024

