8/9/24 AEW Rampage Coverage

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Matt Menard, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Match 1 – Singles Match

Darby Allin vs. The Butcher

Butcher drops Allin with a shot, and then follows with a pair of scoop slams. Butcher sends Allin to the corner and chokes him with his boot. Butcher delivers elbow strikes and slaps Allin in the face. Butcher whips Allin into the opposite corner, and then slams him to the mat. Allin rolls to the floor, and then trips Butcher into the ring skirt and delivers shots to his back. Butcher shoves Allin into the ring steps and stands on his head on the floor. Butcher throws Allin into the barricade and charges, but Allin dodges him and Butcher collides with the barricade. Allin delivers a Coffin Drop from the top to the floor, and then delivers cross-face shots to Butcher back in the ring. Butcher backs Allin into the corner, but Allin kicks him in the face. Allin comes off the top, but Butcher delivers a shoulder tackle to drop him down. Butcher dropkicks Allin into the corner, and then slams him in the face. Butcher whips Allin into the opposite corner, and Allin falls to the floor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Allin goes for a dropkick from the top, but Butcher dodges it and applies a Texas Cloverleaf. Butcher delivers a powerbomb and goes for the cover, but Allin kicks out at two. Butcher stomps on Allin and puts him on the top rope. Allin slaps him in the face, but Butcher slaps Allin down to the floor. Butcher swings Allin into the barricade a few times and powerbombs him into the ring post. Butcher follows with a back-drop on the top of the barricade and gets Allin back into the ring. Allin delivers a quick shot to Butcher and sends him into the barricade with a dive. Allin gets Butcher back into the ring and delivers a few Coffin Splashes. Butcher catches him on the last one and applies a sleeper and follows with a back-breaker. Butcher delivers another powerbomb and goes for the cover, but Allin kicks out at two. Butcher puts Allin up top and delivers an elbow strike.

Allin comes back and they exchange slaps in the face. Allin bites Butcher’s head and grinds his fingernails into his back. Allin delivers an avalanche Code Red, and then follows with the Coffin Drop for the pin fall.

Winner: Darby Allin

Alicia Atout interviewed Rush after his match on Wednesday. Rush says he isn’t happy, and Don Callis walks in and asks him what happened. Callis says this isn’t what he signed up for him and asks Rush if he is actually ready to be the best. Rush says he is, and then Callis asks him if he is willing to do whatever it takes. Callis says Rush has one more chance, and it is in a match against Preston Vance on Collision. Rush says he will show Callis who he is and he will beat Vance. Callis says he wants Vance to be hurt and sent to the hospital, and Rush says he is ready. Callis says Rush is on his own, but he will be watching.

Footage of the altercation between Adam Page and Jeff Jarrett after Wednesday’s Dynamite ended airs. After, Jay Lethal called out Page. Lethal says he is tired of Page walking around and doing whatever he wants and he is tired of Page putting his hands on Jarrett. Lethal says if he is looking for a match, then he is stepping up to the plate on next Wednesday’s Dynamite. Lethal says they are both great professional wrestlers, and it will not be a walk in the park on Wednesday.

Bryan Danielson joins the commentary team for the next match.

Match 2 – Singles Match

Rocky Romero vs. Wheeler Yuta

They lock up and back into the ropes. They exchange chops, and Yuta drops Romero with a shoulder tackle and gets a few one counts as Romero rolls his shoulder up each time. They go back and forth, and Romero goes for an arm-bar, but Yuta rolls through. Yuta trips Romero up and gets another one count, and then Yuta takes Romero down again with a pair of side-headlock take downs. Yuta follows with a side suplex and chops Romero a few times in the corner. Romero turns it around with chops of his own and follows with a heel kick. Romero delivers an uppercut and a right hand, but Yuta sends him to the floor and then into the barricade with a dive through the ropes as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Swerve Strickland is shown watching from backstage as Romero has Yuta in a headlock on the mat. Yuta delivers body shots to get free, and then follows with a chop. Yuta delivers a double chop into the corner, but Romero trips him into the turnbuckles. Romero delivers corner clotheslines, but Yuta comes back with a lariat of his own. Romero delivers a few elbow strikes, but Yuta comes back with shots of his own as they come to blows in the middle of the ring. Romero delivers a kick, but Yuta comes back with a Manhattan Drop and an enzuigiri. Yuta goes for Cattle Mutilation, but Romero gets free. Yuta slams Romero down and goes for the cover, but Romero kicks out at two. Yuta goes up top, but Romero cuts him off with a chop. Romero climbs as well, but Yuta bites his hand. Romero comes back with elbow strikes and takes Yuta down with a hurricanrana.

Romero delivers Sliced Bread and goes for the cover, but Yuta kicks out. Romero goes for Sliced Bread again, but Yuta blocks it and delivers a cross-legged Tombstone. Yuta follows with the hammer-and-anvil elbow strikes, locks in Cattle Mutilation, and Romero taps out.

Winner: Wheeler Yuta

Renee Paquette interviews Willow Nightingale. Nightingale says she is frustrated with Kris Statlander and Stokely Hathaway, because she considered Statlander a friend before Hathaway came along. Tomohiro Ishii walks up and talks about Hathaway, and then Nightingale walks away with Ishii and says she has an idea for All In.

Match 3 – Tag Team Match

Private Party (Quen and Zay) vs. Dave Dawson and Zane Dawson

Zay starts the match with Dave. Dave tosses Zay into the corners and charges, but Zay dodges and takes Quen in. Quen delivers shots to Dave, and then he and Zay double-team Dave in the corner. Zane comes in to help, and then Dave knocks Zay to the floor. Dave delivers a shot to Quen and tags Zane in. Quen comes back with a quick shot and goes for a suplex, but Zane clubs him in the back. Zane charges, but Quen dodges and delivers the suplex. Dave and Zay tag back in, and Zay delivers elbow strikes and takes Dave down with a hurricanrana. Private Party deliver Silly String to Dave and Zay goes for the cover, but Zane breaks it up. Zane sends Zay to the corner and splashes him, but Quen comes in for the save. Private Party double-team Zane, and then deliver Gin and Juice on Dave, who lands on Zane, and Zay gets the pin fall.

Winners: Private Party

The video package for the feud between Deonna Purrazzo and Thunder Rosa airs. They will meet in a Texas Bull Rope Match tomorrow night on Collision.

