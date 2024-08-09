8/7/24 WWE Speed Result, women’s Speed tournament announced

Aug 9, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Je’Von Evans defeated Ashante Adonis to advance to the next round of the WWE Speed Tournament

Also announced…

WWE has announced a Women’s Speed Championship. A tournament for the new title will begin on September 4th

