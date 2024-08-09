8/7/24 WWE Speed Result, women’s Speed tournament announced
Je’Von Evans defeated Ashante Adonis to advance to the next round of the WWE Speed Tournament
TODAY on #WWESpeed!@WWEJeVonEvans and @tehutimiles go head-to-head! Who will advance in the No. 1 Contender's Tournament? pic.twitter.com/n0PMGyM21l
— WWE (@WWE) August 7, 2024
Also announced…
WWE has announced a Women’s Speed Championship. A tournament for the new title will begin on September 4th
Time to turn #WWESpeed up another notch… excited to announce that the WWE Speed Women’s Championship Tournament will premiere Sept. 4 at 12pm ET / 9am PT, exclusively on @X. pic.twitter.com/lpY1XPndTU
— Triple H (@TripleH) August 9, 2024