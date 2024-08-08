Video: Britt Baker returns from suspension

Kamille beats Jazmyne Hao & Clara Carter in a Handicap Match

After the match, The CEO Mercedes Mone says that Britt Baker is still suspended and that she will not have to deal with her until their match at Wembley Stadium where she will defeat Britt and send her away

Britt appears on the tron and says that her suspension has been lifted, and that she will see things through to the end unlike Mercedes, who takes her ball and goes home when things do not go her way. Britt promises she will beat Mercedes at All In and become the new TBS Champion.

