NXT and Dynamite viewerships

– Night two of NXT’s Great American Bash drew 534,000 viewers this week, up 66,000 viewers from the prior week. Changing to SyFy obviously affected NXT’s viewership and so did its competition in the form of the Olympics. NXT drew a 0.16 rating in 18-49, u 0.01 from last week. The show returns to USA Network next week. (Ratings credit: Wrestlenomics, Colin Vassallo)

– Viewership numbers are in for last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite – 622,000 viewers, 18-49: 0.19

