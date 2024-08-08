Kayla Braxton on why she left WWE, Ruby Soho makes an announcement

Aug 8, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Kayla Braxton explains why she left WWE earlier this year

“I just realized, within myself, after eight years, I’ve done everything I can do here. You know how the schedule is at WWE. It’s very hard to accomplish anything else you want to do. I just felt like I was starting to miss out on opportunities outside of the company.”

Source: Kayla on The Nikki & Brie Show

Ruby Soho and Angelo Parker announce they are having a girl.

