Kayla Braxton on why she left WWE, Ruby Soho makes an announcement

– Kayla Braxton explains why she left WWE earlier this year

“I just realized, within myself, after eight years, I’ve done everything I can do here. You know how the schedule is at WWE. It’s very hard to accomplish anything else you want to do. I just felt like I was starting to miss out on opportunities outside of the company.”

Source: Kayla on The Nikki & Brie Show

– Ruby Soho and Angelo Parker announce they are having a girl.

In celebration of the first day of my last trimester….

We wanted to announce that the newest little “pain in the ASS” addition to the Parker family….is a GIRL! She will be joining us in October and we can’t wait to meet her! pic.twitter.com/91Jf7QSPrZ — Ruby Soho (@realrubysoho) August 8, 2024

