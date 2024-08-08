Gunther on Timothy Thatcher, Hulk Hogan’s beer available at Walmart (video)

– WWE World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER tells Sports Illustrated that Timothy Thatcher would thrive on a bigger stage if he would “divert away” from his “core values”, but also respects him for sticking to them:

“I think Tim would be on a bigger stage right now if he would divert away from some of his core values and accept professional wrestling for what it is on the big stage.

“As much as I enjoyed that gritty, catch-as-catch-can shoot-style wrestling with no smoke and mirrors, the reality is that it isn’t going to draw the attention of a lot and lot of people in 2024. At the end of the day, what we do is a business.

“But I respect that he does what makes him happy. You can have all the money in the world, but if you’re not happy, then that’s pretty useless.”

– The Hulkster’s beer is running wild at Walmart…

Proud and excited to bring @realamerbeer to @Walmart for all you maniacs ‼️ Thank you to @WIDistributors for helping us make it happen and BIG thank you to the MASSES that showed out this week. Wisconsin, you were unreal. Be back soon#realamericanbeer#realamericansummer pic.twitter.com/iwW0mi7izj — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) August 8, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

