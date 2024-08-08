Cody Rhodes wants a WWE PLE in Italy, Scott D’Amore revives Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling

Aug 8, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Cody Rhodes admitted he was unsure about WWE’s TV presence in Italy but believes it would be an excellent location for a premium live event.

I really hope that Italy gets a WWE….we did a show in Italy, a live event. They were, if people saw Scotland, Scotland was outrageous. If people saw France, France was outrageous. I wish people got to see what Italy was like. I didn’t know what we were walking into. I didn’t even know if we were on TV in Italy. They would be a great place for a PLE. I make no decisions and can’t get anything done, but that was a really cool experience.

– Just announced:

Post Category: News     Tags: ,

Leave a Reply


Warning: Undefined variable $user_ID in /home/gerweck/public_html/wp-content/themes/gerweckv4/comments.php on line 50

Female of the Day

Marva Scott

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal