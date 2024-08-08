Cody Rhodes wants a WWE PLE in Italy, Scott D’Amore revives Maple Leaf Pro Wrestling

– Cody Rhodes admitted he was unsure about WWE’s TV presence in Italy but believes it would be an excellent location for a premium live event.

I really hope that Italy gets a WWE….we did a show in Italy, a live event. They were, if people saw Scotland, Scotland was outrageous. If people saw France, France was outrageous. I wish people got to see what Italy was like. I didn’t know what we were walking into. I didn’t even know if we were on TV in Italy. They would be a great place for a PLE. I make no decisions and can’t get anything done, but that was a really cool experience.

