Cody Rhodes on politics in wrestling

Cody Rhodes feels that politics in Hollywood are not on the same level as wrestling.

“Wrestling makes you change. It hardens you at one point. It can make you bitter, it can make you angry, but then there is another light at the end of the tunnel once you get through it. That’s why wrestlers do so well in Hollywood.

The politics on a Hollywood level are laughable compared to what you’re dealing with in wrestling. ‘Oh, this guy shows up on time. Oh, he had a comment about the writing but it wasn’t a major what to do.’ I feel like we adjust quicker because the business can be so mean to you. You either get out or you adjust.”

(Source: Gabby AF)

