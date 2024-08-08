Bobby Lashley, MVP, and Ricky Starks updates

– Numerous sources within WWE stated there is “certainly interest” in a number of AEW stars whose deals are close to expiring, or have been off TV for some time. Those stars include — Ricky Starks, Daniel Garcia, Lucha Brothers, and others.

– Fightful reports Bobby Lashley’s WWE contract expires this weekend. Those within WWE expect him to leave and there are no more creative plans being made for him moving forward.

MVP’s contract has already expired.

Fightful reports that those close to Lashley believe he will make at least an appearance in AEW, and say he’s ready to return to TV.

Lashley also has interest from the fighting world, and in Japan

