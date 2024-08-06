More on the MJF/Britt Baker backstage incident

MJF wasn’t suspended by AEW following the incident with Britt Baker as he was seen as “coming to the defense of his fiancé.”

Baker was allegedly “burying” Ospreay vs MJF on Dynamite, something which Alicia Atout had informed MJF about. Baker reportedly accused Atout of being a “snitch” and said she was going to get her kicked out of the locker room.

MJF reportedly approached the women’s locker room and asked if he could enter and speak with Baker, following this he walked “very, very, very far down the hallway” and hit the wall.

As per the report, Will Ospreay was the first person to speak with Baker and asked her why she was starting issues.

Source: BackupHangman | WrestlePurists

