Gable’s new WWE faction name revealed

The new group on WWE Raw, led by Chad Gable and joined by the Creed Brothers, now has a new name.

During a backstage segment, Chad Gable appeared with Julius and Brutus Creed. By the time they made their ring entrance, they revealed their new identity.

Sporting matching blue and black singlets, the trio introduced themselves as ‘American Made’ with new music and ring graphics, although the on-screen graphics still showed ‘Alpha Academy’ with Chad Gable’s photo.

Tonight, ‘American Made’ faces the debuting Wyatt Sicks faction, featuring Erick Rowan, Dexter Lumis, and Joe Gacy.

Next week on WWE Raw, Bron Breakker and Sami Zayn will compete in a two-out-of-three falls match for the Intercontinental Championship.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

