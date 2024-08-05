Roman Reigns, Bron Breakker, and Matt Riddle notes
– Roman Reigns is now listed internally by WWE as a babyface, reports PWInsider.
– Bron Breakker (via SEScoops):
“John Cena, he’s never won the WWE Intercontinental Championship before. So, I say come take it from me.
Come take the title from me. Grow some balls, come and take this championship from me, John. Let’s do it.”
– MLW has announced Matt Riddle vs. Matt Justice on 8/29…
It's @SuperKingOfBros battling @ThrashJustice with @AlfonsoBill, daddy!
Aug. 29 | https://t.co/BTyTHwZppn pic.twitter.com/dZ1zMV7EoR
