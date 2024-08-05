Roman Reigns, Bron Breakker, and Matt Riddle notes

Roman Reigns is now listed internally by WWE as a babyface, reports PWInsider.

Bron Breakker (via SEScoops):

John Cena, he’s never won the WWE Intercontinental Championship before. So, I say come take it from me.

Come take the title from me. Grow some balls, come and take this championship from me, John. Let’s do it.”

– MLW has announced Matt Riddle vs. Matt Justice on 8/29…

