Triple H on Stephanie McMahon’s current status with WWE

Triple H addressd Stephanie McMahon’s current status with WWE during the SummerSlam post show:

“She does not have an official role right now, but I can tell you this – she loves this. Absolutely loves it. Sometimes harder to love it, and sometimes easy to love it. It’s easy to love it again for her.

“She’s enjoying watching it. She’s enjoying coming to the show, she’s enjoying seeing everybody in the back. She loves it.

“If I’m the little kid booking or writing or however you wanna say it, she’s sitting there right next to me a little kid enjoying it and loving it. It’s been her whole life since she was little.

“No official role right now. Right now her official role is she’s enjoying our kids getting too old too fast. But we’ll see, we’ll see what the future holds. I would expect to see her around because she loves it and she’s enjoying being around it again.”

