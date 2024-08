Gunther defeated Damian Priest to capture the World Heavyweight Title.

Finn Balor cost Priest the match.

We’ve seen what @Gunther_AUT is capable of… and we’ve still barely scratched the surface. Congratulations to your NEW World Heavyweight Champion. #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/pr5wz9GPeX

— Triple H (@TripleH) August 4, 2024