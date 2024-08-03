X notes: Triple H and Michael Cole spit water, Britt Baker on the beach
– Michael Cole from earlier..
Michael Cole’s attempt at the HHH water spit pic.twitter.com/ebJWJ0cpNC
— abby (@blisstatements) August 2, 2024
– Triple H via X….
Are you ready for an epic night? #SummerSlam streams LIVE from @Browns_Stadium tonight, 7PM ET/4PM PT @peacock @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/Is8o4EpfdZ
— Triple H (@TripleH) August 3, 2024
– Just suspended AEW star Britt Baker via X…
Life’s a beach. ️ pic.twitter.com/GISQdzv9Lj
— Dr. Britt Baker, D.M.D. (@RealBrittBaker) August 3, 2024