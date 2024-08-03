Hulk Hogan vs. Gawker movie could be in the works

A new movie inspired by the Hulk Hogan versus Gawker legal battle is reportedly in development.

Mike Johnson from PWInsider has revealed that the film, titled “Killing Gawker,” is being planned with Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s Artist Equity, with a production start date targeted for January 2025.

According to the report, Ben Affleck is considering the role of Hulk Hogan, while Matt Damon might portray venture capitalist Peter Thiel.

The screenplay, written by Charles Randolph, is adapted from Ryan Holiday’s book “Conspiracy: Peter Thiel, Hulk Hogan, Gawker, and the Anatomy of Intrigue.”

Gawker notoriously published a sex tape of Hulk Hogan (real name Terry Bollea) in 2016. Bollea subsequently sued Gawker and several of its employees for posting parts of the tape, which also exposed racist comments made by Hogan. In the 2016 trial, the jury sided with Bollea, holding Gawker accountable and awarding him over $120 million in damages.

