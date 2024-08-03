CM Punk’s deleted Instagram post

Aug 3, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

CM Punk posted this photo of Drew McIntyre and Rob Feinstein from a Cleveland area hotel earlier today.

Feinstein, who was a founding member of Ring of Honor, was caught in a sting for soliciting under age children online back in 2004 and fired from ROH.

Punk seemingly made reference to it, by putting Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” as his story music.

Punk has since deleted the Instagram post.

