– Pete Dunne defeated Julius Creed to advance in the #1 Contender’s Tournament.

TODAY on #WWESpeed! Who will advance in the WWE Speed No. 1 Contender's Tournament? Will it be @PeteDunneYxB or @JuliusCreedWWE? pic.twitter.com/Nh3AbvBcBC — WWE (@WWE) August 2, 2024

Je’Von Evans vs. Ashante Thee Adonis set for next week’s WWE Speed.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email