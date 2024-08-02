8/2/24 AEW Rampage Recap

The opening credits roll. Excalibur, Matt Menard, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Greenville, South Carolina.

Bryan Danielson joins the commentary team for the opening match.

Match 1 – Singles Match

The Butcher vs. Wheeler Yuta

Yuta goes behind, but Butcher counters with a wrist-lock. Yuta counters out and takes Butcher down, and then gets a two count on a roll-up. Butcher comes back with an elbow strike, but Yuta delivers a few chops. Butcher sends Yuta to the corner with another elbow strike, but Yuta comes back with more chops and applies a side-headlock. Yuta applies a flying octopus hold and takes Butcher down for another two count. Butcher comes back with a shot, but Yuta fights back with elbow strikes and a chop. Butcher drops Yuta with a shoulder tackle, and then sends him to the corner with another shot. Butcher connects with a chop and follows with a corner clothesline. Butcher kicks Yuta in the face a few times, but Yuta comes back with a few quick shots. Butcher bites Yuta’s head, slings him into the corner, and drops him with a back-body drop. Yuta comes back and takes Butcher down on the outside, and then slams him into the barricade. Yuta delivers an uppercut and gets Butcher back into the ring. Yuta slams Butcher into the corner and connects with a back elbow. Butcher dodges Yuta and slams him down for a two count as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Butcher has Yuta up top. Yuta fights back and drops him with a headbutt. Yuta connects with a cross-body, but Butcher sends him to the corner as they get to their feet. Yuta dodges Butcher in the corner and drops him with a flying clothesline. Yuta delivers a Manhattan Drop and follows with an enzuigiri. Yuta delivers with a pair of elbow strikes, and then connects with a flying forearm shot. Yuta suplexes Butcher and gets a two count, and then goes for a Kimura Lock. Butcher gets to his feet to block the hold, and then delivers a back-breaker. Butcher delivers a powerbomb and goes for the cover, but Yuta kicks out at two. Yuta hyperextends Butcher’s arm and slaps him in the face, but Butcher beats him down with shots to his back. Yuta comes back and slams Butcher’s arm into the corner, and then bites his head before delivering the hammer-and-anvil elbow strikes. Yuta locks in the Cattle Mutilation and Butcher taps out.

Winner: Wheeler Yuta

The MxM Collection cut a promo backstage. Mansoor says they will continue their runway through the AEW roster and the only shots they take are beauty shots.

Match 2 – Singles Match

Brian Cage vs. Manny Lo

Cage drops Lo with a shoulder tackle, but Lo kicks him in the face. Cage comes back with a corner clothesline and drops Lo with a belly-to-belly suplex. Cage drops Lo with a cutter and follows with Weapon X for the pin fall.

Winner: Brian Cage

Footage of the confrontation between Kyle Fletcher and MJF from Wednesday night’s Dynamite airs. Then, Renee Paquette interviews Fletcher and Don Callis. Fletcher says he had to protect Will Ospreay on Dynamite, and Callis says that’s great, but they don’t need to get involved in MJF’s business. Brian Cage interrupts and says Renee should be talking to him instead. Fletcher said he would love a warm-up before next Wednesday and challenges Cage to a match tomorrow night on Collision. Cage accepts, and then Callis says Cage is dangerous and puts his face in his hands.

Match 3 – Singles Match

Harley Cameron vs. Nyla Rose

Cameron gets in Rose’s face, but Rose shoves her away. Cameron slaps Rose in the face and runs the ropes, but Rose drops her with a shoulder tackle. Rose takes Cameron down again, but Cameron comes back with an roundhouse kick. Cameron tries to throw Rose into the ropes, but Rose sends her to the outside and delivers a sliding dropkick. Rose picks Cameron up, but Cameron sends her into the ring post and slams her into the barricade. Cameron clubs Rose across the back a few times and slams her into the apron. Cameron gets Rose back into the ring and delivers a few kicks to her back. Cameron slams Rose into the corner and delivers a few kicks to her midsection. Cameron chokes Rose with her boot as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Cameron delivers more shots to Rose. Cameron applies a sleeper hold and delivers more shots, but Rose gets free and delivers a back-breaker. Rose follows with a scoop slam and delivers a leg drop. Rose delivers an elbow strike and goes for the cover, but Cameron kicks out. Cameron comes back with a jaw-breaker and charges into the corner, but Rose catches her. Cameron gets free and goes for a cross-body, but Rose catches her again and slams her down. Rose goes for a cannonball in the corner, but Cameron dodges and delivers a kick to Rose’s head. Cameron follows with a knee strike and goes for the cover, but Rose kicks out. Cameron drops Rose with a hurricanrana and follows with a splash in the corner. Cameron delivers a Bronco Buster, but Rose powers up and delivers the Beast Bomb for the pin fall.

Winner: Nyla Rose

Private Party cut a promo. They say they are comfortable in the main event of Rampage, and they actually like MxM Collection. Quen and Zay say they have something to prove and they thrive off of the competition. They say MxM Collection are the guests of honor at tonight’s party.

Match 4 – Singles Match

Bryan Keith (w/Big Bill and Chris Jericho) vs. Jackson Drake

Keith pokes Drake in the eye and clubs him across the back a few times. Keith rakes Drake’s eyes again and drops him with a kick to the chest. Keith throws Drake into the corner and clubs him in the back again. Keith chokes Drake with his boot and gouges his eye for a third time. Keith drags Drake’s face along the top rope and slams him into the corner again. Keith hangs Drake upside down in the corner and stomps him. Keith chokes Drake with his boot and Bill chokes Drake behind the referee’s back. Keith sends Drake to the ropes, but Drake comes back with a boot to the face. Keith comes back with another shot and follows with a boot to the face. Keith bites Drake’s head and drops him with Diamond Dust for the pin fall.

Winner: Bryan Keith

Renee Paquette interviews Katsuyori Shibata. Shibata uses his phone to talk, and he says he has spoken to Hook and Samoa Joe. Shibata says they want revenge on the Learning Tree sooner rather than later, and says he is going to injure more than just Keith’s arm on next Wednesday’s Dynamite.

A video preview for the Eight-Man Tag Team Match on tomorrow night’s Collision airs. The team of Darby Allin, FTR, and Mark Briscoe will take on the team of Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, Roderick Strong, and The Beast Mortos.

Match 5 – Tag Team Match

MxM Collection (Mansoor and Mason Madden) vs. Private Party (Quen and Zay)

Mansoor and Zay start the match with a lock-up. Zay applies a wrist-lock, but Mansoor gets free and takes him down. Mansoor walks on Zay’s back and poses with Madden. Mansoor and Zay lock up again, and Mansoor applies a wrist-lock. Zay gets free and he and Quen taunt Mansoor with shots. Mansoor applies a side-headlock and drops Zay with a shoulder tackle. Zay comes back with a dropkick and mocks Mansoor’s pose, and then Madden tags in. Madden throws Zay into the corner and connects with an uppercut and a right hand. Madden clubs Zay in the back and sends him over the ropes, but Quen saves Zay as Madden poses. Quen makes the tag and delivers a dropkick to Madden. Zay connects with a leg lariat in the corner, and then Quen and Zay double-team Mansoor as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Zay takes Mansoor down with an arm-drag. Mansoor goes for a shot on Quen, but Quen dodges him and tags in. Quen delivers forearm shots to Mansoor and takes him down. Quen connects with a standing moonsault press, and then delivers an enzuigiri to Madden. Quen delivers a back elbow to Mansoor, and then follows wit enzuigiris to both Madden and Mansoor. Zay tags in and delivers a neck-breaker/back-drop combo to Mansoor, but Madden breaks up the cover. Zay and Quen double-team Madden with kicks and go for a double-suplex, but Madden counters into a double suplex of his own. Mansoor and Madden drop Zay with a leg lariat/powebomb combo, but Quen breaks up the cover. Mansoor delivers elbow strikes to Zay, but Zay comes back with a DDT. Zay dropkicks Madden to the outside and then goes for a dive through the ropes, but Madden counters with a Bossman Slam. Quen takes Madden down with a dive from the top, and then rolls Zay back into the ring and tags in. Quen slams Mansoor down and goes up top with Zay, but Madden cuts Quen off. Zay gets dropped with a thrust kick, and then Madden chokeslams Quen from the top. Mansoor and Madden slam Quen down and get the pin fall.

Winners: MxM Collection

