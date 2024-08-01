Tickets for TNA shows in San Antonio go on-sale on Friday

Filed to GERWECK.NET:

Tickets For TNA Wrestling Shows In San Antonio, Texas Go On-Sale Friday, August 2, Starting at 10am CST

TNA Wrestling makes its long-awaited return to San Antonio, Texas, for back-to-back nights of high-energy pro wrestling on Friday & Saturday, September 13-14, at the Boeing Center at Tech Port.

The TNA action in San Antonio kicks off September 13 with Victory Road, airing live on the TNA+ app. All of the in-ring action on September 14 will be taped for TNA’s flagship weekly TV Show, iMPACT!, which airs every Thursday night at 8 p.m. EST on AXS TV in the U.S. and Fight Network in Canada.

Tickets for both San Antonio shows go on-sale Friday, August 2, starting at 10 a.m. CST, at tnawrestling.com.

TNA Wrestling was last in San Antonio in 2020, for the Bash At The Brewery – and all of the TNA stars will be San Antonio this September, including Nic Nemeth, Jordynne Grace, Joe Hendry, Matt & Jeff Hardy, Eric Young, Ash By Elegance and Moose. Also scheduled to appear at the San Antonio shows: Mike Santana, AJ Francis, Josh Alexander, Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards, Frankie Kazarian, ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey), Jake Something, “Speedball” Mike Bailey, PCO, Xia Brookside and many more.

TRAVEL WITH TNA WRESTLING

Here is the TNA schedule, with Bound For Glory in October still to be announced:

August 2-3: Tampa, Florida

August 30-31: Louisville, Kentucky

September 13-14: San Antonio, Texas

September 27-28: Spartanburg, South Carolina

November 8-9: Fayetteville, North Carolina

November 29: Winston-Salem, North Carolina

December 13-14: Atlanta, Georgia

# # #

About TNA Wrestling:

A subsidiary of Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc. and a division of Anthem Sports Group, Total Nonstop Action (TNA) Wrestling® is one of the world’s top wrestling brands, producing over 200 hours of original content annually and televised in 200 countries including AXS TV in the United States. Founded in 2002, TNA Wrestling’s deep library of premium content is streamed across the world on key OTT platforms including Pluto TV, Roku SamsungTV Plus and its own on-demand subscription service TNA+©. TNA Wrestling has a powerful social media presence with over 10 million engaged followers across all major services. Ancillary businesses include live events, merchandise, licensing, and sponsorship.

