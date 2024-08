Shane McMahon gives a statement about meeting with Tony Khan:

“Tony and I were connected through a mutual friend and we had a great meeting. We talked about many things, but mostly about our shared love for the business and the rewards and challenges of working with family. I congratulated him on the five year anniversary of AEW and look forward to how he evolves the business moving forward.”

-Via Bully Ray Dudley on Busted Open Radio

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email