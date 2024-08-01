Punk speaks on AEW showing the All In footage, WWE hires Tough Enough alumni, more

– CM Punk finally speaks on AEW showing the All In footage:

“It felt really ugly, but then I was like, showing that footage isn’t going to help them or hurt me, so whatever. Being a top draw in two different companies is pretty wild. Thanks, guys.”

(Jimmy Traina on the SI Media podcast)

– Fightful reports WWE Tough Enough alumni Eric Watts has been hired by WWE to be on the Smackdown Writing Team.

– Go Shiozaki will be unable to compete in the N-1 VICTORY due to injury

Shiozaki will miss the tournament due to a fracture of the thoracic vertebrae. No word on who the replacement will be but it’ll be announced at their press conference in a couple days. August 4th is the first day of the tournament.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

