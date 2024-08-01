Maria Kanellis to undergo surgery to remove mass found on her adrenal gland

Aug 1, 2024 - by Colin Vassallo

Maria Kanellis-Bennett revealed that she will be undergoing surgery soon to remove a mass which was found on her adrenal gland.

The AEW and ROH star recently opened up about her medical issue and will now have to be on the receiving end of a retroperitoneoscopic adrenalectomy, a procedure which tackles tumors located in the adrenal glands.

“I went to my doctor’s appointment today at Rush. The next steps are blood work and a possible 24 hour urine test,” she said on X. “From there I will be scheduling surgery for most likely some time in September.”

