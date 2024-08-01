Joe Hendry and Val Venis notes

– WWE and TNA have reached an “unprecedented” agreement over Joe Hendry.

“TNA Wresting have worked it out with WWE where I can appear on TNA Wrestling as a contracted talent, I can appear on NXT, and I can train at the Performance Center full-time and do indies and do signings. This is unprecedented. It’s never been done before in the business. So thank you to TNA and WWE for figuring it out.

“I have no ego when it comes to getting better. That’s why I’m training at the Performance Center. I’m never just gonna rest the skills that I’ve got. I’m always trying to build to something more. I’m very grateful to TNA Wrestling for giving me the opportunity to do that. I think I’m collaborating really well with management, and I think we’re putting ourselves in a position to do historic business for TNA.”

(Source: Joe Hendry | The Wrestling Matt)

– This week, former WWE star Val Venis (Sean Morley) was engaged in a verbal confrontation on Twitter/X with user @HaangEmHigh. Due to Venis’ negative comments about the LBGTQ+ community, HaangEmHigh ended up setting up a website with the Val Venis name (Valued Allies of LBGTQ+ and Vital Educational & NonJudgemental Informational Services) to support LGBTQ+ causes.

Venis, who has made his Twitter/X account protected, wrote the following messages in response…

“Why would someone even consider taking another man’s business name? The only reason I can think of is pure spite. These individuals are driven by hatred, which clouds their judgment. They seem to believe they can use a government entity to usurp my business name. Let them waste their money. Just like when the WWE wasted tens of thousands of dollars trying to take my business name from me. These people act as if common law doesn’t exist and forget that I have NEVER LOST in court. This is another example of the failures of public education. Pray for them, but let their lawyers drain their funds first….”

“The leftist pedophile supporting, mental illness affirming, Godless nutjobs always act tough on social media. They have threatened to show up at events I’ve been booked at to protest, spit in my face, beat me up, and even threatened to k*ll me. This crap has been going on for almost 5 years. Not one time has any one of these musty basement dwellers made good on their threats. They are cowards.”

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

