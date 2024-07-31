TNA signs new TV deal with Eurosport India

TNA Wrestling has announced an exclusive, multi-year agreement with Warner Bros. Discovery’s premium sports channel Eurosport India.

The new TV deal will give Eurosport India hundreds of hours of content, extending TNA’s offerings with broadcasts of all-new original series, PPV events, and more. The agreement includes all of India, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

The new deal includes the weekly flagship series TNA Impact and pay-per-views, content from TNA’s extensive library spanning 20 years of the promotion’s history, selected from over 6,000 hours of original series and landmark events boasting appearances by some of the biggest stars in professional wrestling. Highlights include access to legacy series such as Epics, TNA’s Greatest Matches, Legends, British Boot Camp, and TNA Unfinished Business, as well as classic pay-per-views, and much more.

Ruchir Jain, Head of Distribution and Sports, South Asia, Warner Bros. Discovery stated, “We are delighted to extend our partnership with TNA Wrestling and bring their exclusive content to our viewers in India. Pro-Wrestling has been an integral part of childhood in India, creating a nostalgic connection for many. Cultivating this connection has been key to the growth of Eurosport’s passionate fan base. This collaboration underscores our commitment to delivering top-tier sports entertainment, and we look forward to providing our thrill-loving audience with exceptional wrestling experiences through this partnership.”

“This expanded deal is a testament to how powerfully TNA has resonated with audiences throughout India and its Sub-Continent,” said Ariel Shnerer, Senior Vice President of Content, Distribution, and Marketing for Anthem Sports Group. “WBD clearly recognizes the value that TNA brings to the Eurosport India platform, and we are proud to continue our successful partnership with them. We look forward to providing these loyal viewers with even more of the high-quality professional wrestling content they enjoy.”

