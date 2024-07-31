Cody Rhodes: “I will probably be a suit guy in the industry forever”

While making an appearance on Sneaker Shopping, WWE Champion Cody Rhodes commented on how he regularly wears a suit…

“I will probably be a suit guy in the industry forever. I don’t know if this is appropriate for this show or not, but I’ll say it, and I’ve said it in interviews prior, anyone who I’ve ever worked with in business who’s intimidated by the fact that you wear a suit, I feel like they have a little dick, like clearly. Clearly, come on man. Because I don’t want to wear shorts with you. Give me a break.

The energy that comes from people who are like, ‘Ugh, I don’t know man, he’s in that suit, he’s trying to be something.’ I’m not trying to be something. I want to be something. That’s the whole thing. So maybe not…maybe little penis. They know who they are, with the little penises.”

(quote courtesy of Colin Tessier)

