7/31/24 AEW Dynamite Recap

Excalibur, Taz, and Tony Schiavone are on commentary from Greenville, South Carolina.

The AEW American Champion, MJF, makes his way to the ring. MJF insults the crowd and then says we are looking at the man who single-handedly beat Will Ospreay and brought gold back to the nation. MJF says he will walk into enemy territory at All In and beat Ospreay again. Ospreay hits the ring and goes after MJF, but MJF escapes and backs up the ramp. Ospreay says he is going to inflict pain on MJF like he has never felt before, and then says not a single fan acknowledges MJF’s title because he is a prick. Ospreay says people have worked hard to make the International Championship have honor and privilege and then lists off all the previous International Champions. Ospreay says they all had no problem working for the people, and then says MJF is unworthy of holding the title.

Ospreay says MJF doesn’t represent the American spirit and Ospreay is going to take the title back in London. MJF says he is an American hero and he will let his action do the talking. MJF says he is going to annihilate Ospreay in London, but that’s if Ospreay can even make it to London after tonight.

Match 1 – Singles Match

Lance Archer vs. Will Ospreay

Archer delivers a shot to Ospreay as the bell rings, and then slams him down with a chokeslam. Archer sends Ospreay to the corner and connects with a few running back elbows. Ospreay comes back with a right hand, but Archer drops him with one of his own. Ospreay dodges another right hand and takes Archer down with a corkscrew kick. Ospreay goes over the top, but Archer catches him and grabs him acround the throat. Ospreay gets free with a few quick shots, but Archer slams him on the floor. Ospreay comes back with a hurricanrana that sends Archer into the barricade. Archer gets to his feet first and shoves Ospreay toward the barricade. Archer gets back into the ring, but Ospreay connects with a dropkick for a one count. Ospreay goes to the ropes, but Archer comes back and throws him back down to the mat as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Ospreay gets free of Archer and delivers a hook kick. Ospreay goes for the Os-cutter, but Archer counters with a side slam for a two count. Archer delivers a spine-buster and goes for the cover, but Ospreay kicks out a two again. Archer stomps Ospreay to the mat and goes up top, but Ospreay crotches him on the top turnbuckle. Ospreay climbs, but Archer sets up for another chokeslam. Ospreay counters with a Phoenix Splash and gets a two count. Ospreay delivers the Os-cutter and goes for the cover, but Archer kicks out at two again. Ospreay goes for the Hidden Blade, but Archer counters with a clothesline for a two count. Archer takes Ospreay to the corner, but Ospreay kicks him in the face. Ospreay goes up top, but Archer counters with a knee strike and goes for Blackout. Ospreay counters with a DDT and delivers the Hidden Blade. Ospreay goes for the cover, but Archer kicks out at one. Ospreay delivers another Hidden Blade and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Will Ospreay

-After the match, MJF attacks Ospreay from behind. MJF beats him down and delivers a brain buster. MJF sets Ospreay up, but Kyle Fletcher rushes the ring and makes the save for Ospreay. Don Callis is at ringside as well, and then Fletcher gets a mic. Fletcher says he knows Callis said no more getting involved in Ospreay’s business, but Ospreay is his best friend. Fletcher says he isn’t going to sit back and let MJF do whatever he wants, and then says he is MJF’s karma coming back to bite him. Fletcher says MJF doesn’t care about America, and only cares about himself.

Fletcher says he was born in Australia, but he dreamed of moving to America because it’s where the best wrestle. Fletcher says everyone is sick of the same crap from MJF and tells him to get back in the ring. MJF takes off his jacket and acts like he is going to go back to the ring, but then he says no and calls Fletcher a wanna-be Ospreay. MJF says no one punches him in the face and gets away with it, and then says Fletcher can have a match against him next week. MJF says he is going to kangaroo kick Fletcher’s face off and then make sure he suffers the same fate as Daniel Garcia. MKF says Ospreay can be blamed for that, and then says he can’t wait to see the look on his face after he dismantles Fletcher.

A video package highlighting Swerve Strickland’s time as the AEW World Champion airs.

Footage of the FTW Championship Match between Chris Jericho and Minoru Suzuki from last week airs, including Jericho’s finger being broken and the return or Katsuyori Shibata.

Alex Marvez is backstage with Jericho, Big Bill, and Bryan Keith. Bill has a cake, and he says it is to celebrate Jericho’s 102-day reign as the FTW Champion. Jericho says he is the longest reigning FTW Champion in the history of the business, and then says no one’s face is going to get smashed with the cake tonight. Jericho says he is going to smash Shibata’s face when he is able to, but since he is not cleared right now the Bad Apple will do it. Keith says he is going to take care of Shibata next week, and they leave the cake with Marvez as they walk away.

Match 2 – CMLL World Women’s Championship Eliminator Match

Willow Nightingale vs. Kris Statlander (w/Stokely Hathaway)

Nightingale goes after Statlander, but Statlander delivers a right hand before the bell rings. Statlander delivers a dropkick from the top as the bell rings, and then follows with shots in the corner. Statlander charges at Nightingale, but Nightingale dodges and delivers shots of her own in the corner. Nightingale delivers a back elbow in the corner and takes Statlander down. Nightingale goes for a spine-buster, but Statlander counters and they exchange roll-ups. Nightingale dodges a roundhouse kick and delivers an elbow strike. Nightingale drops Statlander with a fisherman’s suplex and gets a two count. Nightingale goes for a running kick from the apron, but Statlander dodges her. Nightingale drops to the floor and sends Statlander into the apron and the barricade. Nightingale goes for a cannonball against the barricade, but Statlander dodges and gets back into the ring as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Nightingale and Statlander exchange shots. Nightingale slams Statlander down, and then follows with a few short-arm clotheslines. Nightingale delivers a back elbow and follows with a spine-buster for a two count. Nightingale goes for the Doctor Bomb, but Statlander gets free. Nightingale comes back with an elbow strike and follows with rights and lefts. Nightingale goes for the Pounce, but Statlander counters with a back elbow. Statlander slams Nightingale and follows with an ax kick for a two count. Statlander picks Nightingale up, but Nightingale sends her to the apron. They exchange chops, and the Nightingale delivers a Death Valley Driver on the apron. Nightingale goes after Hathaway and backs him toward the barricade. Statlander drops Nightingale with a shot and gets her back into the ring. Statlander goes for a dropkick from the top, but Nightingale counters with a powerbomb for a two count.

Nightingale delivers a DDT and goes for the cover again, but Statlander kicks out at two. Nightingale slams Statlander’s face into the turnbuckle and follows with right hands. Nightingale puts Statlander up top and climbs, but Statlander delivers a headbutt to send Nightingale back down. Statlander connects with a 450 splash and goes for the cover, but Nightingale gets a shoulder up. Hathaway hands Statlander a chain and distracts the referee. Statlander drops Nightingale with a shot from the chain and gets the pin fall.

Winner: Kris Statlander

-After the match, Hathaway hides the chain and hands Statlander a chair. Statlander beats Nightingale down with the chair before security hits the ring to stop her. Statlander takes the security guys down and Hathaway raised her hand in the air.

Footage of the conversation between Bryan Danielson and Jeff Jarrett from last week airs as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Danielson makes his way to the ring. Danielson says it is great to be in Greenville, and says usually people just say that to get a cheap pop, but he and his wife got their engagement pictures in Greenville so he means it. Danielson says he and Brie were looking through those pictures and then says the old saying it true: you don’t realize it’s the good, old days until it’s almost gone.

Danielson says he is here to talk about present and promises. Danielson says since he came back from his retirement, he was able to be present in the good, old days. Danielson says his time in AEW has been the most fun in his career and says he has been able to be present for it all. The crowd chants “Thank you, Bryan” and he thanks them back.

Danielson says he promised his daughter when she was seven he would stop wrestling full time, and promised his family that his contract with AEW would be the last contract he would ever sign. Danielson says his contract ends tomorrow, and he promised himself that every time he stepped in the ring he would give it everything he had for the fans and for himself. Danielson says when he came to AEW, he was going to kick people’s heads in and win the AEW World Championship. Danielson says he has kicked a lot of people’s heads in, but he has not won the championship yet. Danielson this will be his last shot and his promise is that he will go to Wembley Stadium and be present for that moment. Danielson promises to give it everything he has and that he will go all in, and then Swerve Strickland interrupts.

Strickland says he respects Danielson for inspiring a younger generation of wrestlers to live their dream. Strickland says he would be rooting for Danielson in any other situation, but not this one. Strickland says Danielson may have kicked people’s heads in, but he couldn’t handle it when they kicked back. Strickland says he beat Ospreay when Danielson couldn’t, and then says he competed at All In last year while Danielson was too broken down to even fly to London. Strickland says maybe Danielson is too broken down to be the champion, and then he promises Danielson that he is the most dangerous man in AEW. Strickland promises Danielson that he will not be walking out of All In as champion, and he may never walk again when he is finished with him. Strickland and Prince Nana go to leave, but Danielson says he has one more promise. Danielson says if he doesn’t win the championship, he will never wrestle again. Danielson challenges Strickland to a Title vs. Career Match at All In, and extends for a handshake. Strickland accepts and tells Danielson to not keep that promise with him, but keep it with his family.

Backstage, Renee Paquette tries to talk to Danielson, but Danielson doesn’t talk to her. Jeff Jarrett claps for Danielson and says that is what he was talking about. Danielson says if Jarrett wants to see him go all in, how about they go all in next week on Dynamite.

Don Callis has joined the commentary team for the next match.

Match 3 – Trios Tag Team Match

Roderick Strong, Rush, and The Beast Mortos (w/Matt Taven and Mike Bennett) vs. The Conglomeration (Mark Briscoe, Orange Cassidy, and Tomohiro Ishii) (w/Kyle O’Reilly)

Cassidy and Mortos start the match and Cassidy uses his jacket for a matador gimmick. Cassidy takes Mortos down, but Mortos comes back with a spear. Ishii gets in the ring and exchanges shots with Mortos. Mortos throws Ishii down, but Ishii comes back with a shoulder tackle. Ishii delivers a suplex and Rush tags in. Ishii and Rush grab each other’s throats, and then Ishii delivers a few shoulder tackles. Rush comes back and takes Ishii down, and then delivers a kick to his back. They exhange chops and shots, and then Rush delivers a few elbow strikes. Briscoe comes into the ring and exchanges shots with Rush. Briscoe sends Rush to the floor and sets a chair up in the ring, but Strong comes into the ring and delivers a dropkick. Briscoe sends Strong to the floor with an uppercut, and then drops him with a flipping neck-breaker from the apron. Briscoe launches off the chair to take Rush and Mortos down on the outside as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Rush and Mortos double-team Cassidy and slam him down. They drop him with a double shoulder tackle, but Cassidy dodges Rush in the corner and delivers Stundog Millionaire to Mortos. Cassidy kicks them into each other and tags in Briscoe. Briscoe delivers chops and shots to both men, and then drops Mortos with an elbow strike. Strong tags in, as does Ishii, and then Strong delivers elbow strikes. Ishii isn’t fazed, and then drops Strong with one elbow strike. Ishii suplexes Rush and Mortos, and then delivers one to Strong as well. Ishii, Cassidy, and Briscoe triple-team Strong, and then Ishii drops him with a sliding lariat for a two count as Rush and Mortos break it up. Mortos takes Briscoe down with a dive on the outside, and then Cassidy tries to dive onto Mortos. Mortos clams him into the apron, and then Rush dives onto everyone on the floor.

Strong suplexes Ishii in the ring, and then follows with a Tiger Driver for a two count. They exchange elbow strikes, and then Briscoe and Mortos tag in. Briscoe delivers a dropkick, and then the match breaks down with everyone dropping each other with shots and slam. Briscoe comes back and goes for the J Driller on Mortos, but Rush comes in with a headbutt. Mortos spikes Briscoe to the mat and gets the pin fall.

Winners: Roderick Strong, Rush, and The Beast Mortos

Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed are backstage. Gunn says they will be on Collision this Saturday, and then Max Caster says they are looking for FTR in their territory tonight, but they are nowhere to be found. Caster says FTR is scared of the Acclaimed, and then says they love the Carolinas. Caster says FTR aren’t serious wrestlers since they didn’t show up, and then Anthony Bowens says FTR can talk all the garbage they want, but they still didn’t show up. Bowens says maybe FTR will show up on Saturday and says it’s time to nut up or shut up.

Renee Paquette has a sit-down interview with Mariah May. May says she has said all she needs to say, and it has been clear since day one. May says she gained Storm’s trust and got closer to her than anyone else, and then she sliced her open and wore her skin. May says Storm didn’t do anything to her, and then says she loved Storm and would do anything for her. May says it is now her time to eat and says she is not answering anymore questions.

Back in the arena, Storm comes to the stage. Storm says she also loved May and then says they say you should find what you love and let it kill you. Storm says All In will be the romance of a bloody lifetime. Storm hits herself in the head with her shoe, and then holds the shoe and her title in the air before storming backstage.

Footage of the altercation between Britt Baker and Mercedes Mone at Comic-Con airs.

Match 4 – Singles Match

Kamille (w/Mercedes Mone) vs. Brittany Jade

Kamille spears Jade into the corner and follows with elbow strikes and stomps. Kamille puts Jade up top, and then throws her across the ring. Kamille delivers a guillotine leg drop and follows with a slam for the pin fall.

Winner: Kamille

-After the match, Mone tells the crowd to say hello to her and says now everyone sees why Kamille is called the Brickhouse. Mone says she has been terrorized by Britt Baker, and then says Baker has taken things way too far. Mone says Baker is obsessed with her, and then says Baker has been suspended by the EVPs, and that AEW is her house now. Mone says Baker losing to her at All In will be the greatest thing to ever happen in Baker’s career.

Match 5 – Singles Match

Adam Page vs. Darby Allin

Allin drops Page with an arm-drag, and then sends him to the floor with a dropkick. Allin goes for a Coffin Drop, but Page catches him and slams him on the floor with a German suplex. Page throws Allin into the barricade and grabs a chair. The referee gets in Page’s face and Page yells at him and throws the chair down. Allin jumps on Page’s back and takes him down on the stage. Allin climbs one of the tunnels and drops Page with a Coffin Drop. Allin gets Page in a side-headlock and walks him down the ramp as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Allin connects with a shot in the ring and goes for a stunner, but Page counters and swings Allin around with a rear choke applies. Page clubs Allin across the back and rakes at his face, but Allin comes back and gets a couple of quick two counts. The lights go out in the arena, and then come back on as Page rakes Allin’s eyes on the outside. Page slams Allin into the ring steps and gets him back on the apron. Page delivers a few forearm shots and drags the steps over. Page throws Allin toward the steps, but Allin jumps over them and comes back at Page. Page catches Allin and slams him into the ring post and powerbombs him onto the apron a few times. Page throws Allin onto the steps with a fall-away slam as the show heads to a commercial.

Back from the break, Page has Allin up top and delivers shots to his back. Page throws Allin across the ring with an avalanche fall-away slam. Page takes Allin to the apron, but Allin escapes. Allin trips Page up on the steps, and then gouges his eyes. Allin dives through the ropes and knocks Page off the steps down to the floor. Allin gets back into the ring, and then takes off his belt. Allin whips Page with his belt as Page gets back into the ring. Allin dropkicks Page into the corner and connects with a Coffin Splash. Allin delivers a back elbow and follows with a Code Red for a two count. Allin goes for the Coffin Drop, but Page catches him and locks in a sleeper hold. Allin rolls over into a two count, and then kicks Page in the face. Allin goes for the Buckshot Lariat, but Page counters and drops Allin with a lariat of his own for a two count. Page delivers right hands on the mat.

Page powerbombs Allin and goes for the cover, but Allin gets a shoulder up at the two count. Page delivers a pair of Deadeyes and goes to the apron for the Buckshot Lariat. Page goes for it, but Allin collapses. Page goes after Allin, but Allin counters out and rolls Page up for the pin fall.

Winner: Darby Allin

-After the match, Page throws chairs into the ring and stares Allin and the referee down as they are on the ramp. Allin flips Page off, and then Page sits in the corner. Page gets back to his feet and yells at Allin, and Allin walks through the tunnel as the show comes to a close.

