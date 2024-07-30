Ventura posts photo with CM Punk, Thea Hail credits AEW wrestler for WWE opportunity

– WWE NXT star Thea Hail has revealed that it was AEW’s Thunder Rosa that got her in contact with a recruiter from WWE after the pair wrestled against one another on AEW Dark in 2021:

“I ended up landing a dark [non-televised] match for AEW after having a seminar with QT Marshall, and I wrestled Thunder Rosa, and she got me in contact with a recruiter from WWE.”

(source: Pittsburgh City Paper)

