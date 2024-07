Giulia has announced that her last match in Japan will be on August 19 and she’s heading to WWE…

Giulia says she's going out into the world and coming back a star.

She wants to team up with and face as many people as she can in her remaining five matches with Marigold.

Her last match in Japan before going to WWE will be at Korakuen Hall on August 19th.#ジュリア#PW_MG pic.twitter.com/P5hAklvYxp

— Marigold Ace ♦️ (@Marigold_Ace) July 30, 2024