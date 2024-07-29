WWE RAW Preview for tonight

Jul 29, 2024 - by James Walsh

Two new matches have been announced for the July 29th episode of WWE Raw.

Bronson Reed will battle Sheamus in singles-action for the second time in three weeks. Then, The Creed Brothers will battle Otis and Akira Tozawa in a tag team showdown. The news was broken by Raw General Manager Adam Pearce.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR JULY 29TH RAW:

-Gunther vs. Finn Balor
-Xavier Woods vs. Karrion Kross
-Seth Rollins will present his referee’s instructions to Drew McIntyre and CM Punk
-Lyra Valkyria, Kayden Carter, & Katana Chance vs. Sonya Deville, Zoey Stark, & Shayna Baszler
-Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed
-The Creed Brothers (Brutus & Julius Creed) vs. Akira Tozawa & Otis

Post Category: News     Tags:

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Teal Piper

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal