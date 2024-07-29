Matches For Next Week’s WWE Raw In Baltimore, MD.

Next week, The Wyatt Sicks finally step inside the squared circle for a match.

During this week’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, The Wyatt Sicks members unmasked to reveal themselves to be Joe Gacy, Dexter Lumis and Erick Rowan.

It was later announced during the show that the aforementioned three members of The Wyatt Sicks will make their in-ring debuts next week on WWE Raw in Baltimore, MD., as they square off against Chad Gable and The Creed Brothers.

Additionally, Sonya Deville vs. Dakota Kai in singles action was announced for the August 5 episode of the show, which for the second straight week will air on the SyFy network.

Make sure to join us here every Monday night at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage.

