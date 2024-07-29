Mark Henry’s Son Putting Focus Into Wrestling Career, Eyeing WWE Stardom

Mark Henry is one proud papa these days … his son has committed to the University of Oklahoma for wrestling — and he says the kid is already dreaming of being a WWE Superstar!!

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion explained it all to TMZ Sports this month … just after his son, 18-year-old Jacob Henry, pledged his allegiance to Sooner Nation.

Mark tells us as a University of Texas alum, he initially cringed at the idea of Jacob in the Crimson and Cream. But he’s warmed up to it — and is fired up for his boy’s future.

Mark said Jacob’s wrestling coaches are amazing … and he said there’s a chance the youngster might actually join OU’s football team as well.

“They wanted him to come out for spring football,” Mark said, “so you might get to see him out there on that field too as a two-sport athlete.”

While he has that option … Mark said Jacob is all in on wrestling — and has his eyes on some pretty lofty aspirations.

“His true passion is pro wrestling,” Mark said. “He’s not trying to be the Olympic champion. He said, ‘Dad, I’m not trying to go to the Pro Bowl or win the Super Bowl.’ He said, ‘I want to main event WrestleMania. I wanna go to Japan and be champion.'”

Mark will be there to support him every step of the way … but there’s one thing he has to do first — earn his college degree!!!

“He’s gotta hand me that degree first,” Mark said. “Him and my daughter both. I was like, ‘Y’all hand me the degree, I will give you the keys to your inheritance and you can go do whatever you want to do.'”

As for what Mark is up to these days … he finds himself doing radio with SiriusXM and iHeartRadio — while also picking up the role of booker for a wrestling promotion called All Caribbean Wrestling.

“We put on classic shows,” he said. “We put on elite-level shows internationally. It’s a lot of fun. We’re gonna do a verse with [Major League Wrestling]. The WWE said they were open for business.”

