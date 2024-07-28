Willow Nightingale: Mercedes Monè help push the AEW Womens Division forward

Willow Nightingale says that Mercedes Mone helps push the AEW Womens Division forward and is a cheerleader for them all:

“She is definitely an intimidating aura because she does bring all this star power. She can definitely run her mouth, and she talks her smack.

At the end of the day, she is very pro-AEW, women’s division, and helps push us forward. I’ve seen people write down the data, ‘Since Mercedes got here, you can see how much more time the women have on-screen.’

At the end of the day, she’s a cheerleader for us all. I appreciate that. We’re all pushing forward together. For her to take the helm and help us get that, I think it’s sick as hell,”

(Interview w/denise salcedo)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

