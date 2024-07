New Matches Announced For Monday’s WWE Raw, Updated Lineup

Two new matches have been announced for next week’s episode of WWE Raw.

Bronson Reed vs. Sheamus was announced, as was The Creed Brothers vs. Otis & Akira Tozawa in tag-team action, for Monday’s show on July 29.

The announcements were made by Raw General Manager Adam Pearce on social media.

With that now known, featured below is an updated list of matches for ther 7/29 show.

* Gunther vs. Finn Balor

* Xavier Woods vs. Karrion Kross

* Seth Rollins will present his referee’s instructions to Drew McIntyre and CM Punk

* Lyra Valkyria, Kayden Carter, & Katana Chance vs. Sonya Deville, Zoey Stark, & Shayna Baszler

* Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed

* The Creed Brothers (Brutus & Julius Creed) vs. Akira Tozawa & Otis

Make sure to join us here every Monday night at 8/7c for live WWE Raw results coverage.

