Giulia To Make Big Announcement On Tuesday

Giulia will have a big announcement for her fans next week.

On Sunday, the popular women’s wrestling star took to X to hype an announcement for next Tuesday in Japan.

“We have an announcement to make to everyone at Korakuen Hall,” Giulia wrote. “Let me say it with my own mouth and look into your faces.”

She will make the announcement on Tuesday, July 30.

As noted, Giulia is expected to make her official WWE NXT debut soon.

