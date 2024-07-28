Coachman on AEW, MJF and Mercedes Moné and Britt Baker

Coachman shares his thoughts about AEW, MJF and Mercedes Moné and Britt Baker …

To me, MJF, I was shocked and from what I understand, I heard the number that he’s making now with his new deal and none of us ever know. But he’s the one dude to me that moves the needle a little bit. But when you have a guy like him who’s as close to The Rock as they have, but you have nobody else that can match him on the mic — do you guys feel this way? That if you don’t have a guy that can match you, sometimes you come off as a bully or just using lines that can get a pop from the crowd? And his stuff is so good in my opinion that I feel it outshines everything else and I just think they struggle, I think that Tony Khan, having a guy who is a fan and if I see one more picture of him when he was eight-years-old, standing next to Hulk Hogan, I’m gonna lose my mind and I can’t even fathom the inmates running the asylum.

I saw Mercedes (Moné) do an interview and by the way, I don’t really wanna insult her too much but AEW people already hate me anyway and she said that they gave her creative control. She said, ‘When I’m on the movie set, when I want the private jet, Tony lets me use it whenever I want.’ Well no wonder she didn’t last in the WWE. Why would she ever get a private jet to use? Which I don’t believe to be true but if he is that stupid, then that’s on Tony Khan. But to say she’s the biggest signing they’ve ever had and she’s the best diva or whatever, she’s terrible on the microphone. It takes two seconds to listen to her cut a promo and the other day, Britt Baker just ran circles around her in their promo segment when Britt came back. Looked amazing by the way. That’s what a star looks like.

You gotta be able to back it up with the arrogance and Mercedes has never been able to do that in the WWE. I don’t know why Tony Khan, but hey, she made all the money, but now she’s getting exposed because they’re giving her-her own mic segments every week and it’s not good and that’s why the crowd the other day told her to shut up. The crowd knows you gotta be able to talk and work and she can’t talk and that’s why sometimes she comes on, I turn it off.

It makes more people money. It makes more people money if they do well, and absolutely I do want AEW to do well.

