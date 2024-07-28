Abdullah The Butcher hospitalized in Georgia

Abdullah the Butcher has been hospitalized.

PWInsider reports that the WWE Hall of Famer is dealing with an intestinal issue and is currently at a medical facility in Georgia. It is unknown how severe the issue is, but Abdullah is slated for an appearance next weekend in North Carolina. We will keep you updated on his condition as more news surfaces.

Abdullah is a legend of the business, and received his signature nickname by being involved in some of the most violent and bloody matches in history. He has also gone by the moniker of “Madman from Sudan.” He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011.

