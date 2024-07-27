Scott Steiner critical of AEW’s storylines

Scott Steiner On AEW:

You Can’t Just Have Matches, Nobody Gives A Sh*t If There Is No Storyline

“It’s great for another place for the guys to work (AEW). Competition’s always good for the business.

But there’s no doubt that WWE is hot right now. They got the fan interest. That’s what’s most important.

The thing is, you just can’t have matches. Nobody gives a sh-t if they’re just matches with no storyline. You’re throwing two guys together.”

– Scott Steiner via Sportskeeda

