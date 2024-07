– Tokyo Sports reports Giulia is expected to go to the States as early as August. There is a possibility she won’t compete at Marigold on August19th, though she’s scheduled to appear.

– According to Fightful, CM Punk has “overcome the reputation” he had coming back to WWE, and has been “very easy” to deal with.

The difference between working with adults and working with children.

