Bret Hart confirms Tony Khan hasn’t asked him to be involved with the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament in some way yet, says it might “ruffle WWE’s feathers”:

“I’d have to think about it. I like Tony. I’d be happy to help out. .. i don’t know if I would want to go down. I think it might ruffle WWE’s feathers. I get everything tied in through them.

Then again, it can’t hurt to ask.”

(Signed By Superstars)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email