WWE Supershow Summer Tour / Tokyo, Japan / Fri Jul 26, 2024

The Complete Results from Ryogoku Kokugikan:

The Ring Announcer is Byron Saxton.

Shinsuke Nakamura / Kevin Owens / LA Knight defeat The Bloodline: Solo Sikoa / Tama Tonga / Tonga Loa.

WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan defeats Iyo Sky.

WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn defeats Dominick Mysterio.

Bayley / Meiko Satomura / Bianca Belair / Jade Cargill defeat DMG CTRL: Iyo Sky / Dakota Kai / Kairi Sane and Tiffany Stratton.

WWE World Champion Damian Priest defeats Rey Mysterio.

WWE World Tag Team Champions The Judgement Day: Finn Balor and JD McDonagh defeat The New Day: Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

GUNTHER defeats Jey Uso.

WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes defeats AJ Styles.

THANKS to @WresNutshell / @Miz23_S in Attendance.

CREDIT: WRESTLING BODYSLAM.COM

