Vince McMahon and Janel Grant Lawsuit Update

Vince McMahon’s legal team filed a motion on Thursday to lift the court-ordered pause on the Janel Grant lawsuit.

This lawsuit, against McMahon, WWE, and John Laurinaitis, was put on hold in mid-June by Judge Jeffrey Meyer. This decision came after both parties agreed to the pause, following a request from the Department of Justice due to an ongoing federal investigation into McMahon. The earliest the lawsuit could have resumed was December 11, 2024.

However, McMahon’s team has now changed their approach.

In a statement to Wrestlenomics’ Brandon Thurston, McMahon’s lawyer Jessica Taub Rosenberg said:

“Today’s motion is in response to Ms. Grant’s blatant disregard for the federal Stay Order. After agreeing to pause her lawsuit, Ms. Grant immediately violated the order by seeking one-sided discovery for her own benefit. Her lawyer admitted to the media that the new information sought in the Connecticut state action is intended ‘to assist in our claims in the federal action.’ We are requesting the federal Court to ensure that Plaintiff complies with the Court’s order, and if she does not, that she faces civil contempt and financial sanctions.”

It is believed that the state action involves Grant’s attorneys filing a pre-action discovery petition against Peak Wellness and its owner/CEO Carlon Colker, seeking medical records related to Grant’s treatment at the clinic. This is connected to the sex trafficking lawsuit against WWE, McMahon, and Laurinaitis.

