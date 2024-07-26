Stacked Lineup For 8/1 Episode Of TNA iMPACT
TNA Wrestling has announced matches and segments for next week’s episode of iMPACT.
PCO and Steph De Lander will have their long-awaited wedding on the August 1 episode of the weekly two-hour prime time TNA on AXS program.
Additionally, TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth will defend his title against Mustafa Ali, Frankie Kazarian vs. Ryan Nemeth, Masha Slamovich vs. Jody Threat, Joe Hendry will be speaking and Rosemary will be in action.
