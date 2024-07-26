John Cena Addresses Buzz Regarding WWE Possibly Bringing WrestleMania To London

If WrestleMania London happens, expect to see “The Greatest of All-Time” at the show.

John Cena surfaced on social media on Friday morning to comment on WWE possibly bringing WrestleMania to the England market for the first time ever.

“The city of London, and all of the UK has supported WWE thru thick and thin,” Cena wrote. “I try to minimize using the word “deserve” so I will use more appropriate terms.”

He continued, “I’ve said it before and stand by it. In my mind London has EARNED a chance to host WrestleMania. I won’t get to compete when it happens but I will BE THERE as a fan for sure!”

