Hologram’s Opponent For 7/27 Episode Of AEW Collision Revealed

Hologram’s opponent for his second AEW match has been announced.

On Friday evening, AEW President Tony Khan surfaced on social media with the scoop.

After a great win tonight in a classic to open ROH Death Before Dishonor 2024, The Beast Mortos will collide vs Hologram, live on TNT tomorrow night in Texas!”

Previously announced for the July 27 episode of AEW Collision at eSports Stadium in Arlington, TX. is Orange Cassidy vs. Johnny TV, as well as MxM Collection (Mason Madden & Mansoor) vs. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler).

TOMORROW, Saturday, 7/27@EsportsStadium Arlington, TX

Saturday Night #AEWCollision

On @TNTdrama, TOMORROW The Beast Mortos vs Hologram After a great win tonight in a classic to open #ROHDBD,@Taurusoriginal Mortos will collide vs Hologram, live on TNT tomorrow night in Texas! pic.twitter.com/2rZi0BdufW — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 27, 2024

