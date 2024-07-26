Cody Rhodes Shows Off Iconic Dusty Rhodes Robe At WWE Tokyo Supershow
Cody Rhodes was given an iconic piece of merchandise this week while at the WWE Supershow in Japan.
During the WWE Tokyo event on July 26, “The American Nightmare” was gifted the legendary robe that his late father, Dusty Rhodes, wore for his match against Antonio Inoki in Japan.
The WWE Universal Champion showed off the robe and hat while successfully defending his WWE Universal Championship against AJ Styles at the 7/26 show.
Like Father, Like Son. ❤️@CodyRhodes#WWETokyo pic.twitter.com/tBHVN8G6jA
— Friendly Wrestling (@WrestleFriendly) July 26, 2024
CODY IN DUSTY’S ROBE
OMG. #WWETokyo
Via: @SLC_YUIxAZU pic.twitter.com/ykUotVjJb6
— #WeWantCody (@WeWantCody_) July 26, 2024
メイン終わりにサプライズで父ダスティ・ローデスが日本でアントニオ猪木とタイトルマッチを戦った時のガウンがプレゼントされ、コーディがガウンを羽織ったシーンがエンディングでした
Thank you Dusty and Cody Rhodes.#WWE #WWEJAPAN #WWETokyo #CodyRhodes #DustyRhodes #AmericanDream pic.twitter.com/pmqoBFrfJA
— あるプヲタの本音bot卍 (@prowrestlewotak) July 26, 2024