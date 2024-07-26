Cody Rhodes Shows Off Iconic Dusty Rhodes Robe At WWE Tokyo Supershow

Cody Rhodes was given an iconic piece of merchandise this week while at the WWE Supershow in Japan.

During the WWE Tokyo event on July 26, “The American Nightmare” was gifted the legendary robe that his late father, Dusty Rhodes, wore for his match against Antonio Inoki in Japan.

The WWE Universal Champion showed off the robe and hat while successfully defending his WWE Universal Championship against AJ Styles at the 7/26 show.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

