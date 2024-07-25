WWE Supershow Summer Tour / Osaka, Japan / Thu July 25, 2024

The Complete Results from Edion Arena:

Asuka welcomes the fans in attendance.

WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan defeats Iyo Sky (with Asuka).

WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn defeats Dominick Mysterio.

WWE World Tag Team Champions Finn Balor and JD McDonagh defeat The New Day: Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston.

Bayley / Bianca Belair / Jade Cargill /Meiko Satomura defeat DMG CTRL: Iyo Sky / Kairi Sane / Dakota Kai and Tiffany Stratton.

WWE World Champion Damian Priest defeats Jey Uso.

GUNTHER defeats Rey Mysterio.

The Bloodline: Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga (with Tonga Loa) defeat Kevin Owens and LA Knight.

Main Event: WWE Undisputed Champion Cody Rhodes defeats AJ Styles and Shinsuke Nakamura.

