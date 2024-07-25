Tony Khan on the status of the AEW TV deal

Tony Khan says that a “major member” of wrestling media told him that WWE PR is telling people that the AEW TV deal is done.

Khan denies that’s the case, regardless of what WWE is telling people.

“I don’t usually do this, but since Brandon brought it up and asked. I had a major member of the wrestling media mention to me yesterday, WWE is telling people that, and I don’t know why WWE is telling people about our media rights deal. I don’t know whether it’s any of their business.

I don’t really understand why WWE PR calls people and talks about my business. WWE PR is telling people that the deal is done and that the deal is done at the same level that it was going to be our previous deal. That’s not the case. I don’t know why WWE PR and why major wrestling media members, who are very credible and never lied to me, I don’t know why they are telling people that.

It’s none of their business. I think WWE PR really gets involved in a lot of things they shouldn’t get involved in. I can tell you that is very untrue. When we make a deal for AEW, it’s going to be a great deal with a big increase over what we’ve been doing. We’re in a really good position and have been doing great business here despite what they’re trying to do to us. Thanks.”

(ROH Death Before Dishonor Media Call)

